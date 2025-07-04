Everything you need to know as South Tyneside’s Summer Parade returns for 2025

The South Tyneside Summer Parade is back this weekend.

South Tyneside’s annual Summer Parade is returning to South Shields on Saturday, July 5 - with the This is South Tyneside Festival programme heating up.

Like always, the parade will head from South Shields town centre to the seafront, with a family fun day to follow in Bents Park.

However, there are some changes to the Summer Parade for 2025 - this is everything you need to know:

The South Tyneside Summer Parade is back for 2025. | National World

What is the time and date for the Summer Parade?

The Summer Parade will be held on Saturday, July 5.

Entertainment is set to begin in South Shields Market Place from around 12.15pm, with the actual parade starting at 1pm.

What is this year’s theme?

The theme for the 2025 Summer Parade is environment and sustainability.

What is the parade route?

Traditionally, the parade beings outside of South Shields Town Hall, before travelling along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to South Shields Seafront and Bents Park.

However, this is being changed for 2025.

The route change has been made to support continued bus access from Fowler Street into the South Shields Transport Interchange while work is underway on the new South Tyneside College development.

What is happening at Bents Park?

The entertainment will start once the procession reaches the park and is set to run until around 5pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a host of free activities including performances, games, music, face painting, a craft fair, food village, fairground rides, bars, and more.

New for 2025 is the sustainability area, which is being hosted by the South Tyneside Open Collective for Good Food (STOC) and Hospitality & Hope.

The area will feature live cookery demonstrations, food tasting, and advice on how to live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Street performers will be on hand in Bents Park for visitors to interact with, including The Seedkeepers, who are carnival figures inspired by South American traditional figures, Delilah the Elephant, Flying Dodos and more.

The full programme of events for the This is South Tyneside Festival can be found at: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.

