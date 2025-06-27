New route announced for South Tyneside’s Summer Parade - all you need to know
The annual Summer Parade is once again set to return to the borough on Saturday, July 5, as part of the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025.
As always, the event is being delivered alongside creative specialists, The Cultural Spring - with South Tyneside Council announcing some changes for this year.
This is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Summer Parade:
What is this year’s theme?
The theme for the 2025 Summer Parade is environment and sustainability.
Those who are taking part will be showcasing how creative they can be around the eco-friendly theme.
What’s the parade route?
Traditionally, the parade beings outside of South Shields Town Hall, before travelling along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to South Shields Seafront and Bents Park.
However, this is being changed for 2025.
The new route will see the parade begin at 1pm on Saturday, July 5, at South Shields Market Square, before it makes its way along King Street and Ocean Road, towards the seafront and Bents Park.
What is happening at Bents Park?
As with every year, the Summer Parade will be followed by an afternoon of entertainment at Bents Park.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be a range of performers and characters roaming the park, craft stalls, cirque-style acrobatics, a bicycle-powered music stage and carousel, face painting, performances from Spark! Drummers, Westoe Brass Band, Brendan Murphy's Drumming Group and The Caribiana Carnival Dancers, as well as much more.
This year also marks the 60th anniversary of South Tyneside’s town twinning with Épinay-sur-Seine, in France.
To celebrate the milestone at the Summer Parade, there will be French-themed dancers and float, as well as the French Cyclists and French Twin Town visitors.
Full details about the 2025 Summer Parade can be found at: https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/17828.
