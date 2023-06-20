Ex-offender encourages South Shields to ‘help make a positive impact’

A South Shields community interest company, HoodEx, who sell vintage clothing in order to help young offenders, have announced a sponsored walk will take place to further raise funds for a future shop.

Founded by ex-offender Ricky Gleeson, HoodEx was created to provide support for those at risk of offending. The company sells high quality, branded, vintage clothing and the money made goes towards support such as physical training opportunities, food allowance, driving lessons and more.

Ricky, who managed to turn his life around after joining the armed forces, hopes to help others do the same, which is the main priority of HoodEx.

HoodEx currently sell their clothing at South Shields’ Market every Friday and Saturday, but hope to secure a lease for a shop soon, where Ricky can employ 12 volunteers and provide even more support to those in need of it.

Ricky and volunteer Andre, have been taking part in a fitness challenge in order to raise money for a shop. However, Ricky has now organised a sponsored walk, in order to continue to raise funds and awareness of HoodEx.

The sponsored walk will take place on Sunday, July 2, starting at South Shields Ferry landing and ending at Trow Rocks. Anyone is welcome to take part in support of HoodEx.

A GoFundMe page for the coastal walk was set up by Ricky, who is encouraging those to donate to the campaign to ‘help make a positive impact in the South Shields community’ and ‘provide vital skills and work experience for those who need it most’.

