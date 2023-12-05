Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experienced podiatrist, Stephanie Jarvis has recently opened up a new clinic specialising in footcare in Cleadon Village.

Stephanie has been a fully qualified podiatrist since 2012 spending 10 years working for a number of NHS Trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie who is originally from South Shields and grew up in East Boldon has spent the last decade living away from the area due to her husband's job working in the RAF.

The couple and their two children, aged six and nine returned to the area last year following his retirement from the RAF and now live in Seaburn.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Stephanie Jarvis Podiatry has opened up Cleadon Village.

After returning back to her roots, Stephanie was keen to set up a podiatry service of her own helping people take care of their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie said: "After spending so many years moving around I was keen to set up my own clinic as it allowed me to be flexible with the children. "Cleadon is such a busy little village and with a lot of elderly residents who aren't able to travel I knew it would be a great location to offer my services.

Stephanie's clinic offers services treating common foot problems such as bunions, athlete's foot, ageing feet, ingrown toe nails, heel pain and more.

Whilst Stephanie runs the podiatry clinic on her own she also has a room which is being rented out by other various practitioners to carry out their services such as physiotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad