Would you like to win a year's supply of chocolate?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chocolatier 'The Canny Chocolate Company' is giving away a year's supply of chocolate as well as the chance for one lucky chocolate lover to visit the South Shields chocolate factory with up to five guests.

The award winning business was founded by Chocolatier Kevin Reay in 2020 and creates luxury hand crafted Chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin and his team make everything by hand in the chocolate factory in small batches only using the best ingredients from around the world. To celebrate the release of the new 'Wonka' movie, and to say thank you to customers and spread some festive joy, Kevin wanted to do something spectacular.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Canny Chocolate Company are giving away a year's supply of chocolate

He said: "What better way could we possibly do this than by giving away a whole years supply of chocolate to one lucky chocolate lover.

"Not only this but the lucky winner will have the opportunity to bring themselves and up to five guests down to our factory to work as chocolatiers for the day too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the great perks of running your own business is being able to give back and surprise your customers and entering the giveaway couldn’t be easier. It is open to everyone and no purchase is necessary.”

To enter the competition head over to the chocolatier's Facebook or Instagram pages @thecannychocolatecompany, like the competition post, say what you would do with a years supply of chocolate and who you would bring with them to the chocolate factory.

READ MORE: Ongoing parking fines leaving disabled people 'out of pocket' Kevin added: "We hope people will encourage friends and family to get involved and share some chocolate magic this December!”

The competition is running this week until 8pm on Sunday, December 10. A winner will be drawn at random and announced.