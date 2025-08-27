Extra Care apartment plans on South Shields’ Chuter Ede site given the green light

Plans to deliver 124 Extra Care apartments have been approved by South Tyneside’s planning committee.

The much-needed specialist accommodation, which will be developed by Karbon Homes in partnership with the local authority, will be built on the former Chuter Ede school and Ede Community Association site.

The scheme has been designed to help people with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently for longer.

Karbon Homes has confirmed that 25 of the apartments will be specifically designed for people who are living with dementia.

An artist’s impressions of the new Extra Care scheme on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association will look. | JDDK Architects

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, has welcomed the approval of the Extra Care development.

She said: “It’s great to have the backing of the South Tyneside Council planning committee to bring this exciting, much-needed scheme to fruition.

“This project represents a major commitment from us to provide affordable, high-quality homes in the borough, a modern and welcoming place to live for residents with a number of socially-focused features to help facilitate community cohesion.

“We have a great working relationship with South Tyneside’s Adult Social Care and Commissioning, who we have worked with on a number of housing projects that support adults with care and support needs.

“We look forward to further developing this relationship with them as we take this next project forward.”

The Extra Care scheme will see 124 specialist apartments built in South Shields. | JDDK Architects

The scheme has been designed to be highly energy efficient, with heating and hot water to be powered by air source heat pumps - additional energy will be generated through roof mounted solar PV panels.

Karbon Homes has confirmed that the scheme will also have multi-use spaces for activities, which will be open to community groups to use, alongside a bistro café that will be open to members of the public.

Developing more housing of this type is part of South Tyneside Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy, aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently in the community.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, commented: “I’m delighted this development has been given planning permission.

Plans include up to 124 one-bed and two-bed extra care residential apartments, a type of accommodation that combines independent living with care and support services | JDDK Architects

“We continue to invest in affordable accommodation that reflects the needs and wants of our communities and allows people to live with dignity and independence in the heart of their communities in a place they can call home.

“I’m really looking forward to watching this new facility take shape.”

Robertson Construction North East has been appointed by Karbon Homes as the lead contractor for the project, which will be the second Extra Care facility built by the organisation in South Tyneside.

The first is a £31million development, which is based on the site of the former Lincoln Court scheme, just behind Hebburn Central.