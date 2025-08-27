Extra Care apartment plans on South Shields’ Chuter Ede site given the green light
A planning proposal that will see 124 Extra Care apartments constructed in South Shields has received the green light from South Tyneside Council.
The much-needed specialist accommodation, which will be developed by Karbon Homes in partnership with the local authority, will be built on the former Chuter Ede school and Ede Community Association site.
The scheme has been designed to help people with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently for longer.
Karbon Homes has confirmed that 25 of the apartments will be specifically designed for people who are living with dementia.
Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, has welcomed the approval of the Extra Care development.
She said: “It’s great to have the backing of the South Tyneside Council planning committee to bring this exciting, much-needed scheme to fruition.
“This project represents a major commitment from us to provide affordable, high-quality homes in the borough, a modern and welcoming place to live for residents with a number of socially-focused features to help facilitate community cohesion.
“We have a great working relationship with South Tyneside’s Adult Social Care and Commissioning, who we have worked with on a number of housing projects that support adults with care and support needs.
“We look forward to further developing this relationship with them as we take this next project forward.”
Tyne and Wear-based JDDK Architects have worked on the design, with the apartments sitting across four storeys that are laid out around a central communal courtyard.
The scheme has been designed to be highly energy efficient, with heating and hot water to be powered by air source heat pumps - additional energy will be generated through roof mounted solar PV panels.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
Karbon Homes has confirmed that the scheme will also have multi-use spaces for activities, which will be open to community groups to use, alongside a bistro café that will be open to members of the public.
Developing more housing of this type is part of South Tyneside Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy, aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently in the community.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, commented: “I’m delighted this development has been given planning permission.
“We continue to invest in affordable accommodation that reflects the needs and wants of our communities and allows people to live with dignity and independence in the heart of their communities in a place they can call home.
“I’m really looking forward to watching this new facility take shape.”
Robertson Construction North East has been appointed by Karbon Homes as the lead contractor for the project, which will be the second Extra Care facility built by the organisation in South Tyneside.
The first is a £31million development, which is based on the site of the former Lincoln Court scheme, just behind Hebburn Central.