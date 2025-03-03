Plans submitted to build 124 Extra Care apartments in South Shields

Plans for a new Extra Care scheme in South Shields have been submitted.

Plans to build 124 one and two-bed Extra Care apartments in South Shields have been submitted to planning chiefs for approval.

If approved, the specialist accommodation would be developed and managed by Karbon Homes, in partnership with South Tyneside Council, to help people with differing levels of care and support needs.

The proposal would see the Extra Care apartments located on the site of the former Chuter Ede school and community association, on the corner of Galsworthy Road and Benton Road.

Planners state that it would help address the lack of specialist, affordable accommodation options in borough - with 25 of the apartments being specifically designed for people living with dementia.

An artist’s impressions of the new Extra Care scheme on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association could look. | JDDK Architects

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, has expressed her delight at being able to submit the plans to the local authority.

She said: “We’re pleased to be submitting this exciting planning proposal for our second Extra Care scheme in South Tyneside, bringing much-needed supported housing to the borough which will enable local people to remain living independently for longer.

“We’re looking forward to working with South Tyneside Council to help us deliver the vision for scheme, to create a modern and welcoming place that helps empower people with additional care and support needs to live life to the full. and brings the local community together.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has highlighted that the development will help residents with additional needs to live independently.

If approved, the Extra Care scheme will see 124 specialist apartments built in South Shields. | JDDK Architects

Cllr Dixon commented: “This development is a really exciting concept which would provide much-needed specialist accommodation for adults with care and support needs, as well as integrating modern facilities for local people to use.

“Our residents have been clear that they would rather live as independently as possible than go into residential care, and this extra care facility would enable them to do just that, living right in the heart of their communities with the support they need.”

Karbon Homes has worked with JDDK Architects, a Tyne and Wear based company, on the design of the scheme.

The apartments would sit across four-storeys, laid out around a central communal courtyards.

Apartments on the ground floor of the development will have access to private patio areas, with upper storey apartments benefitting from balconies.

The scheme will also include a variety of landscaped areas and small quiet gardens for residents to have access to.

Plans also include an integrated Community Hub, a bistro café and multi-use spaces for activities open to the general public and community groups.

Delivery of the Extra Care scheme would be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.