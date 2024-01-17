St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in South Shields has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Trust prides itself on being a calm, warm, respectful and happy environment.

Ofsted lead inspector Mark Dent said in his report: “St Gregory’s is a calm and supportive place for pupils to learn. The respect and warmth that pupils and adults show towards each other makes them a happy team.

“The attendance of pupils is very high. They enjoy coming to school to learn and see their friends. Staff also relish working at the school. They feel that leaders consider their workload and wellbeing and that it is a ‘fabulous’ school to be part of.”

Children and staff celebrate St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School’s ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

The school was rated ‘Outstanding’ in both behaviour and attitudes, and in personal development.

Pupils’ behaviour inside and outside of the classroom is “exceptional” and their good manners are evident at all times. The children also have all the skills needed to “negotiate and reflect together”.

The Harton House Road East school provides a safe and supportive environment where pupils know that they can “approach any adult for help and they will receive it”.

Younger pupils also value the buddy system, where staff allocate an older pupil to look after them.

“The personal development programme for pupils is excellent,” continued Mr Dent in his report.

“This is aligned with the strong Catholic ethos of the school. Pupils learn to be kind, within school and in the local community. Pupils also collect items for the local food bank and excitedly visit local care homes.

“The school’s ambitions for pupils’ academic development are also high. Pupils experience a coherent and interesting education. Pupils are encouraged to ‘think like a scientist, geographer or artist’. Lessons allow pupils to build their knowledge and to practise important skills.

“Leaders want the best for the pupils and staff at St Gregory’s. They think deeply about all aspects of the school day to keep improving things for pupils.”

Headteacher Alison Dunne said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our inspection. This extremely positive report highlights the commitment and dedication shown by the whole school community.”

The primary school was inspected by Ofsted at the end of November.