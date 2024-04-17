Family favourite Dicksons creates six new jobs with the opening of its latest shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Shields-based company behind the iconic Saveloy Dip, has opened its 32nd store in Hedworth, Jarrow, and employed six new members of staff.

This is the first of three new sites set to launch across the region this year.

Directors from Dicksons held an official opening inviting local councillors and workers from Johnson Construction Limited, who built their latest venue, to celebrate.

Mike Dickson, Retail, Growth and Development Director, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our latest store here in Hedworth (Fellgate Avenue).

Dicksons staff inside the new Hedworth store.

“We have been able to create six new jobs, which given the current economic climate, is always a wonderful thing.

“So far support has been amazing and lots of new, and existing, customers have paid us a visit.

“This is store number 32 for us, we love opening in areas like Hedworth as being part of a community is very important to us all.

“This is why we have further plans to hopefully open two more stores in the region before the end of 2024.”

Councillor Geraldine Kilgour, the ward’s Labour representative, says the new store has been welcomed by her constituents.

She said: “This is a welcome addition to a great local shopping area. I have already picked up on many positive comments from residents.

“This new store employs six members of staff, several of which reside on the ward – it provides further sustainability for this amazing community.

“I wish this venture the best of luck.”

Meanwhile Tony Monks, operations manager, from Johnson Construction Limited, was delighted to work with Dicksons, which celebrated its 70th anniversary last year.

He said: “The work took about seven weeks from start to completion and we’re all really pleased with how the new store looks.

“As a company we end up working all over the place, but it’s always nice to have good relationships with businesses like Dicksons here in the North East.”