A South Tyneside library held the first of its kind ‘daytime disco’ event which was a hit with those who attended.

The event at Whitburn Library was inspired by actress Vicky McClure's and Johnny Owen’s ‘Day Fever’ afternoon concerts in the big cities.

Catering for the over-30s, it aims to give people the chance to party "and still make it home in time for dinner". Staff at the library were keen to put on something similar and recently hosted their event which the public loved.

Whitburn Library's Daytime disco

Over the course of seven hours a range of music was played with a different decade of music played each hour.

The event brought the community together who danced the day away to their favourite tunes. Library Volunteer, Amy Stonehouse said: “The disco went really well, everyone who attended said they had a fantastic time and can't wait for the next one.

“A lot of library regulars from the village came along, as well as people from farther away in Shields and Sunderland.

“We had lots of really great feedback, with the only negative comment being that we didn't play enough Queen tracks!”

As the event was a success, the library plans to host a summer themed daytime disco in July.

For updates about the upcoming event or any others follow the library’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/savewhitburnlibrary