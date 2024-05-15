Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kai Heslop’s loved ones have been blown away by the support and kindness from the community.

The family of Kai Heslop have thanked the community for their kindness and support following his passing.

Newcastle United supporter Kai Heslop, 23, from Horsley Hill, South Shields died on Saturday at 1.45am. He had been diagnosed with Oasteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in 2021, and had his leg amputated in May that year, on his 20th birthday.

Following Kai’s passing, tributes poured in over social media to show their sadness and the support towards Kai’s family, his fiancée Nicole and friends during the heart-breaking time.

Kai Heslop in hospital after the surgery.

Kai’s funeral on Friday, 10 May saw huge support from the community who donned their Newcastle tops to pay respects to Kai on his final journey.

Speaking of Kai’s passing his uncle Steven Lomas said: “The turnout for Kai’s funeral was absolutely amazing. To see a lot of people in the Newcastle tops had made an effort to turn up and pay their respects was immensely comforting but it also made us feel very proud of Kai and the people that he knew.

“We’re proud of the community coming together like that. We’ve been blown away by their kindness and messages throughout Kai’s cancer journey and subsequently to his death.

“A special thanks to Freeman Hospital for their care and compassion and their fight to try and save Kai. The entire medical team that works there from the cleaners up to the consultants, thank you isn’t enough to say to them.”

Whilst the day brought great sadness to the Kai’s loved ones there was a glimpse of happiness during the Northern Lights display.

After Kai passed away, Steven who is a budding photographer whispered to Kai to ask him to bring them the best Northern Lights display they’d ever seen.

Shortly after Kai’s funeral, the most vibrant Northern Lights came to life filling Kai’s loved ones with a wave of emotions.

They believe the Northern Lights display was Kai’s way of showing he is still around and that he is doing okay.