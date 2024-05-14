Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff have been taking part in the challenge to increase their mental and physical health.

A South Tyneside primary school is ‘Moving more for our mental health’ in its recent step challenge. St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School in Jarrow is taking on this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme with gusto, positivity and a little healthy competition!

The school which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust has recently started the St Matty’s Marchers step challenge this half-term, which will continue until the May half-term holiday.

All school staff have been invited to take part and are sharing their weekly step counts on a leaderboard. The leaderboard includes personal bests for individuals, weekly step counts and overall step counts.

Staff at St Matthew's taking part in step challenge

Not only is the challenge a great way to motivate people to move more with all the associated physical and mental health benefits, but there are also prizes to be won including treats such as having break duties covered – one that is sure to be snapped up on gloomier days!

Some staff members have started running together after school, while others are using it as a good opportunity to get back into a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Headteacher, Eve Alderson said: “Staff wellbeing is so important and being active is a fantastic way to promote positive mental wellbeing.

“The challenge has really encouraged staff to move more and they have really enjoyed the friendly competition element, along with the opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing. It has created a real buzz around the school.

“Some staff have started jogging together and we are also planning a staff hike in the coming weeks.”