A South Tyneside family pay their tribute to a popular businessman well known across the borough following his recent passing.

Kevin Gerard Toby Parker commonly known as 'Toby' passed away on Thursday, 30 November following a battle with cancer.

The 76-year-old was the founder of South Shields building business South Tyne Building Supplies which he has ran for the last 45 years.

Toby was sadly diagnosed with cancer around a year ago but still played a vital part in the business up until recently.

Toby Parker of South Tyne Business Supplies

Toby ran the family business with wife Carole and son Adam and daughter Haley. Adam will take over running the business which has served the North East since 1978.

Over the last 45 years Toby worked hard to build the business up and expand it over time to what it has become today.

Whilst many know Toby for his building business he is also well known for his footballing career in his younger days as well performing in a band called 'Tobias and The Angels".

Adam said: "Dad was such a loving and caring man who was well loved in the community.

"I've had hundreds of messages saying how sorry they are to hear the news and how much they'll miss him.

"It shows just how much of an impact he had on the community."

Toby was a charitable man who had helped support a number of causes over the years include SURT, and sports clubs in South Shields and Whitburn.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Toby's life on Friday, 15 December at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only please.