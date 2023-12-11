Stan Yanetta's annual Christmas display in aid of charity is in full swing.

A popular South Tyneside Christmas display which raises money for different charities has returned for 2023.

Stan Yanetta of Stan's Auto's has been busy since his Halloween display preparing his Christmas display with the help of friend Steve Ryder.

The annual display in Heaton Gardens, South Shields not only attracts residents from South Tyneside but people all across the North East as they head to see the spectacular Christmas lights.

Stanta car

Each night from 4pm until the new year Stan's house is lit up in a range of festive lights, along with his famous 'Stanta' car, and snowmen and trees made out of car tyres.

The display includes a range of Christmas characters including reindeers, penguins, Santa's, a nativity scene and a sleigh.

There is also a chance to meet Santa in the Grotto where he'll be giving out sweets to children.

Grinch display

Stan said: "We've been on with the display for a full month on nights after work and weekends all for charity."

"This year we've added 'Stanta's Grotto' which is very nice and a new 'Stanta' car.

"The display 100% helps to get everyone into the festive spirit."

This year Stan will be raising money for Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together (SURT) which works with children and young people aged 11-24 living in South Tyneside who are experiencing or have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour-based abuse and stalking and harassment.

The second charity he will be raising money for is Paws For Thought which operates across the North East looking after small animals.