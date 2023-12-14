Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Johnson, who is known across South Shields and beyond for his Santa visits is appealing for donations to support NHS staff over Christmas and New Year.

The 52-year-old who portrays 'RentaSanta' has spent the last 30 years dressing up as Santa for house visits and hospital wards bringing joy to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Darren always takes selection boxes to children he wants to provide something for NHS staff who will be working throughout Christmas and New Year as gratitude for all the work they do.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

RentaSanta providing goodies for the children's ward

After little success to retrieve tins of bins and chocolates from supermarkets Darren is appealing to the public to help with his cause.

He said: "A simple gesture like this will go a long way with staff to show how appreciated they are especially at this time of year when it's so busy for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Christmas isn't about what's under the tree but who's around it and the importance of kindness and good will."

He is looking for biscuits, tubs of sweets, chocolate or any other festive treats which can be donated to staff at South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital to help spread some festive cheer.

Donations can either be made directly to the hospital sites or can be dropped off to Darren who will distribute them in the run up to Christmas.

Anyone wishing to drop off at Darren's can email [email protected] for his address.