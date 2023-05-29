Fans speculate a Jade Thirlwall and Craig David collab after Instagram post

Fans of both Jade Thirlwall and Craig David went into overdrive last week, after an exchange between the two on Instagram.

Craig David burst onto the R&B and garage music scene in 1999, with his number one hits 7 Days and Fill Me In. The now 42-year-old has since had a string of top ten hits, and experimented with different styles within his music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing Craig is well known for his collaborations with other artists, which include the likes of Big Narstie, KSI, MNEK, Bastille, Sting and more.

Now, fans of Little Mix are speculating that a collaboration between Craig and a Little Mix star could be on the cards after Craig posted his own freestyle remixed version of the girl groups number one hit, Sweet Melody to Instagram.

Little Mix embarked on a hiatus in May 2022, and are set to release their own solo music soon. Fans are patiently waiting for the release of their work, and have speculated on what each of the girls’ individual music will be like.

Fingers have pointed towards South Shields star Jade Thirlwall, who spent 11 years as part of Little Mix, as the one Craig may collaborate with in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is due to Jade being the only Little Mix member to comment on Craig’s Instagram video, where she posted five heart on fire emojis.

Jade Thirlwall and Craig David

Jade is yet to tease any music or announce any music projects with her fans, while Perrie has posted videos of herself recording, and Leigh-Anne has uploaded acoustic covers to YouTube.