Father and husband of crash victims who died on A632 wishes he could swap places with them

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 17th May 2024, 11:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
"I’d do anything to swap places with them": Father and husband of crash victims shares heartbreaking tribute

The father and husband of crash victims who died on the A632 between Chesterfield and Matlock has called for action at public meeting – as he paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son and wife.

Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen Boyack, 22, from South Shields tragically passed away after a collision on the A632 at Span Carr on December 9, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mother and son’s Hyundai was involved in a collision with a black BMW, with Angela sadly dying at the scene. Stephen was airlifted to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Five months on from the incident, Angela’s husband and Stephen’s father Billy gave an emotional statement as he attended a public meeting calling for action for speed camera’s to be introduced along the stretch of road his wife and son were killed.

Read the latest Gazette headlines with a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Stephen Boyack, 22, and his mother Angela Boyack, 59.Stephen Boyack, 22, and his mother Angela Boyack, 59.
Stephen Boyack, 22, and his mother Angela Boyack, 59.

Billy who is father to Alex: “I’ve written this so many times and cried so many tears. I can only hope that you might understand the indescribable impact this road has on ours and so many others lives. I am left to hope with what’s left of my broken heart that you’ll hear my words, see my pain, and get around to doing something to prevent others suffering as we have.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Every day I sit and cry, whether it’s a song, a sound, a smell or hearing of another fatal crash on the news. I no longer believe in God, even though I hope Angela and Stephen are there. I sit and tell Angela and Stephen so many times a day, that if I could go back in time, I’d do anything to swap places with them and I would.”

The stretch of road where Angela and Stephen were killed as commonly known as the ‘flying mile’ due to drivers speeding.

The public meeting attended by Billy was held in Ashover on May 9, amid the Ashover Community Action Group’s (ACAG) campaign for improved safety measures along the A632 - after four deaths between August and December 2023.

ACAG have called for average and fixed speed cameras to be installed along the A632, which connects Chesterfield and Matlock, as it passes through Ashover Ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billy expressed his hopes that Angela’s and Stephen’s deaths would help to enact change - improving safety along the A632 and ensuring other families did not suffer the same kinds of tragedy.

READ MORE: 10 photos of summer memories in South Tyneside in the 60s and 70s

Related topics:ChesterfieldMatlockSouth ShieldsDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.