Fellgate Greenbelt campaigners ‘want the truth’ over South Tyneside’s Local Plan

Campaigners against building houses on a slice of Green Belt in South Tyneside have vowed their voices will be heard when a Government inquiry starts next week.

Residents fighting plans for 1,200 homes on farmland at Fellgate, in Jarrow, insist they will have their say at the six-day public hearing.

They are demanding the proposal be removed from the council’s controversial – and twice defeated – Local Plan document.

Its contents, which highlight ideas for land development to the year 2040, were rejected when councillors voted in September and again in February.

That led the Government to intervene and set up an independent hearing, which will start in South Tyneside on Tuesday, July 8.

The Fellgate Green Belt Working Group, which opposes the development, has part-submitted its case in documents to the inquiry.

Members of the Save the Fellgate Greenbelt group show their feelings over the housing development plan. | National World

It has also handed in a report it commissioned from a planning expert which it says found the scheme would create a flood risk and increase traffic congestion.

Spokesman Dave Green, 61, revealed the group had also been invited to give verbal evidence at the hearing – and will do so.

He said: “Three days of the inquiry will relate to this housing at Fellgate and we will be there for all of those and the other days, too.

“We want the inquiry to find the truth about the damage an approved Local Plan could do to our Green Belt.

“The Local Plan is totally flawed. The council has had the chance to make changes, but it has not done so.

“We are determined that the Green Belt is not going to be touched, and we will not give up our fight.

Dave Green, Save the Fellgate Greenbelt spokesperson | National World

“But this is not just about the land. There are flooding issues in this area and already heavy traffic congestion.

“There are huge implications for the whole area if the Local Plan goes ahead in its current form.

“There are also health concerns. If they start building, it will not be over in a year, it will be thirty years.”

All councils must have an approved Local Plan which sets out where future housing and other developments could be built.

It is designed to ensure there is scope for sufficient infrastructure, such as health centres, roads and schools.

South Tyneside’s rejected plan was for 309 new homes, including those at Fellgate, to be constructed each year, over the next 15 years.

Some of the land at Fellgate is owned by Durham Cathedral, along with others.

It is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

The sessions will help the inspector determine if the Local Plan is ‘sound’ and will consider legal matters and the amount of development planned.

Further hearings are likely to take place later this year as part of stage two, which will focus on site allocations in the main urban area.

Full details of the plan are at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/24174/Local-Plan-examination.

