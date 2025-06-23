Fences ‘block’ Green Belt protesters from using land they are fighting for

Campaigners battling to save a swathe of Green Belt in South Tyneside say they are already being denied access to parts of it.

Residents on Jarrow’s Fellgate Estate claim they are being blocked from using a long-walked gravel path which separates their homes from the fought-over farmland.

The adjoining fields are at the centre of a long-running dispute over plans which could see 1,200 homes built on them.

Residents say they are perplexed by the move, which has seen five wooden barriers and a single wire cable installed to keep them out.

The obstructions have been placed in gaps in a hedgerow which lead to the path, which runs for about 200m beside Durham Drive.

Members of the Save the Fellgate Greenbelt group show their feelings over the housing development plan. | National World

Householders say the near 20ft-wide walkway has been used freely by them for almost 50 years and is public right-of-way.

The land is owned by a number of parties but residents say they believe land agents for Durham Cathedral are responsible for the new fencing.

Cathedral officials have told residents they are investigating their concerns.

Save the Fellgate Green Belt Working Group spokesman Dave Green, 61, said the barriers appeared “out of the blue” on Saturday, June 14.

He added “This is part of moves to pressure us to give up our fight, but we won’t. The fences need to come down now.

“The path has been there for all the 49 years the estate has been here, and we believe it is a public right-of-way.

“We believe the path and the farmland which adjoins it, and which developers want to build on, is owned by Durham Cathedral and its land agents are responsible for these fences.”

The gravel path which residents say they are being denied access to. | National World

Julie Brannen, whose horse is stabled at a nearby farm, said the fences are forcing her and other riders to use nearby roads and she added: “I believe it’s certain that there will be an accident.

“Riders use the path to help horses get used to traffic before they are taken on roads. It’s always been a safe area.

“We will now have to take our horses straight onto Durham Drive or by the side of the A194 Leam Lane, which is clearly more dangerous.”

Guy Sampson, chief operating officer at Durham Cathedral, said: “We understand that recent activity on land at Fellgate has caused concern, and we want to acknowledge the strength of feeling this has generated.

“Durham Cathedral is not in occupation of the land at Fellgate and has no desire to see lawfully established public rights of way blocked.

“We understand that field boundaries and other routes across the tenanted farm is something which has been a live matter for some time.”

Dave Green, Save the Fellgate Greenbelt spokesperson | National World

He added: “We take seriously our role as stewards of the environment, whilst also recognising the responsibility we carry within society to be proactive in seeking to ensure the cathedral’s assets can be used to their full potential.

“Durham Cathedral and partners are pursuing options, including sale of land, to secure the cathedral’s future and we strive to do this in the most responsible way possible.”

The Green Belt could be built on under proposals contained in South Tyneside Council’s Local Plan.

