Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filming is due to start on an upcoming film based in South Shields which focuses on child abuse in the 1970s.

George Heron, 62 who grew up in Wenlock Road, Simonside, South Shields is currently in the works of producing a film which tells his story of life in the 1970s. The story shows how George grows up in a hostile environment but escapes the abuse when he leaves to join the Royal Navy aged 16. For most of his young life George was told repeatedly by his parents and school teachers that he would amount to nothing. George however wanted to prove them all wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both adults and child actors now casted George says filming for 'Wenlock Road' will commence in the next couple of weeks.

Upon announcing the new film George has received a lot of feedback from the public of old neighbours and those showing their support for the film.

George has also generated interested from Chris Dodds, Managing Director of Trustmark Roofing and Building who has funded him £5,000 to help see his project through.

Left to right - Harris Miller, Playing ‘George', Betsy-Rose Jeng playing ‘Maggie’, Hannah Lawrence-Martin playing ;Jacqueline’ and Joe Cooke Playing ’Stephen Howe’,

Local actor and casting director/producer Carly Armstrong has also shown her interest in the film and has offered her support and help in the production To make the film as true as possible to the time period, clothing, vehicles and props have all been sourced locally to reflect the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: 18 more photos of World Book Day celebrations in South Tyneside

The current occupant of George's old home has also offered the property to be used for filming and permission has been give for filming at Stanhope Station and Tanfield Railway to mimic his mother and father's time working on the trains. He said: "The film has already created so much interest with so many people messaging me so it's going to be fantastic to see the end result.

"It's great that so many people are involved or showing their interest in the film already.

"All the cast are really looking forward to start the filming so we are all raring to go.