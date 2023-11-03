Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have teamed up with local authorities across the region to urge residents to secure their wheelie bins – after nearly 2,000 were set on fire in two years.

Over the darker nights when autumn meets winter, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are asking residents to take extra precautions to keep their community safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last a campaign was launched asking for the support of the public in educating young people about the consequences of starting bonfires and setting off fireworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the Service has asked residents to take extra steps to secure their wheelie bins, after a spike in incidents of them being set alight in anti-social behaviour.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

This issue is something not only being recognised as a problem by the fire service but also by Local Councils and Housing Associations across Tyne and Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest figures show the number of wheelie bin fires attended between October 2021 and September 2023 total 1,750. 122 of those were in South Tyneside.

A quarter of those figures were posted in the months of October and November – the busiest time of the year for the fire service over the Bonfire period.

Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake, from TWFRS’s Prevention and Education team, has now asked for the public support.

He said: “We don’t set out to spoil the party for anyone as we love to see people having fun with their friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we do want to ensure that people are staying safe and steering clear of danger, where a fire could potentially occur or where someone’s life could be put at risk.

“Wheelie bins are present at every household across the region, and even one fire involving them is one too many.

Wheelie bin fire attended by TWFRS

“We would always urge people to bring in their bins after they’ve been emptied and keep them in a safe place out of the reach of temptation.

“The people who are fire setting aren’t only jeopardising the lives of others but they could also be putting their own life at risk, as the bins are highly flammable and let off poisonous fumes that could prove fatal if inhaled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, if we are answering a call relating to a deliberate fire, then that is taking a crew away from dealing with a potentially life-saving incident.

“If members of the public has any information to provide about the people causing the incidents in their local community then they can report the details anonymously through Firestoppers.”

READ MORE: Swing and jazz Christmas show coming to South Shields next month

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, added: “Wheelie bins can become an easy target for arsonists, particularly in the run up to and around Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These fires are dangerous and irresponsible and add pressure to our fire services.

“We want Bonfire Night to be as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone. We’d ask residents to minimise the risk of their bins being set alight by only putting them out on the allocated collection day and bringing it back in straight away.”