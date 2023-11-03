Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned Swing and Jazz singer Paul Skerritt has joined forces once again with the Danny Miller Big Band to deliver a Christmas show to South Shields.

The show sponsored by Northern Music Centre will feature Paul, and an 18 piece Swing band, performing a selection of popular Christmas songs put to the soundtrack of the timeless genre of swing music.

Paul and The Danny Miller Big Band made a huge impression on guests in October last year when they performed at Westovian Theatre in South Shields and plan to make this show even more of a success.

Paul Skerritt & the Danny Miller Big Band Credit: Phil Skinner Photography

Paul who previously worked as a Police Officer for Cleveland Police made the career switch to a musician and has never looked back.

Alongside performing with The Danny Miller Big Band Paul also does solo work and is the frontman of The Paul Skerritt Band and The Serenading Servers, as well as performing at special occasions.

Paul has performed at a number of venues bringing swing and jazz music to fans far and wide. The father of twin boys said: "I'm really looking forward to the show, it's going to be a good night which will bring the crowd together through the love of swing and Christmas music.

"Not only does the show feature music but there's interaction with the crowd as we tell jokes and get everyone in good spirits. It's a chance to escape and really enjoy yourself in the theatre."

He hopes that the Christmas show can become an annual event.

The show takes place on Saturday, 2 December at Westovian Theatre, South Shields. Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased at via TicketSource.