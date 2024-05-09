Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have proudly carried out their first shifts at the brand-new community tri-station.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is set to welcome Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service to their newly operational carbon-neutral community Tri-Station on Campbell Park Road, Hebburn.

Designed with a focus on sustainability, collaboration and the community, this state-of-the-art combined emergency service centre is set to be the first of its kind in the UK to be completely carbon-neutral.

The Hebburn Community Tri-Station, a flagship project for the region, is being developed by Esh Construction. The North East Contractor locally sourced materials and employees to create the landmark building, with 86% of employees working on the scheme residents from the North East.

Image: Left to Right: (TWFRS) Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake and Area Manager Dave Leach; (NEAS) Louise Norris Locality Manager and Stuart Holliday Strategic Head of Emergency Preparedness Resilience; and (NP) Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Easdon and Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson.

The site includes ground source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging (EV) points, a wildflower meadow to support local biodiversity and ‘E’ cycle storage and charging facilities.

Over 340 photovoltaic panels (PV’s) are installed and spread across the tri stations flat roof. These PV’s will help generate up to 100% of the clean renewable electricity required to run the tri-station.

Peter Heath, Chief Fire Officer at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are looking forward to opening the doors to our brand-new fire station to our blue light colleagues late this month.

“All three organisations operating under one roof represents our vision to not only work alongside our blue light colleagues in the heart of the community but do so in a collaborative way that adds value to our communities.

“The project symbolises Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s vision to reduce our carbon footprint and support our local communities.”

Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson, Area Commander for South Tyneside at Northumbria Police, added: “We are really looking forward to joining our blue light colleagues in the new Hebburn Tri-Station.

“This exciting initiative is another great example of collaboration with emergency service partners in the area – and will allow us to strengthen our working relationships under one roof.

“The purpose-built facility will help ensure we can continue to provide the very best service possible to our surrounding communities, and ultimately be there when the public need us most.”

Stuart Holliday, Strategic Head of Emergency Preparedness Resilience and Response at North East Ambulance Service said: “The new Hebburn tri-station exemplifies the close working relationships we have in the region with our Fire and Police colleagues.

“Co-location enables us to learn from each other and form strong individual relationships, so that if we are asked to respond together to incidents, we can work with a better understanding of each other’s capabilities and provide safe and responsive care to all.”

The new Hebburn Community Tri-Station is located between Marine Drive and Campbell Park Road in Hebburn, South Tyneside, and has replaced the existing fire station on Victoria Road West.