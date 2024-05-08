Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Customs House will receive £446,220 from Arts Council England, thanks to its Government-funded Capital Investment Programme.

The much-needed funding will enable The Customs House to upgrade their facilities, which will improve the quality of cultural experience for people in South Tyneside and the surrounding areas.

This will be achieved by enhancing physical infrastructure, which is inclusive, appropriate for business needs and provides an environmentally responsible way to deliver activities and manage resources.

The Capital Investment Programme supports the Arts Council’s mission to ensure communities across the country have the infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive.

Kelly Anders and Fiona Martin, Joint CEO at The Customs House said: “We are delighted to be receiving funding from Arts Council England as part of their Capital Investment Fund. This investment in our organisation signifies a shared dedication to enriching our communities through accessibility to the arts.

“Accessibility lies at the heart of our ethos and this funding will enable us to break down barriers and ensure our venue is inclusive to all. Whether it’s through improvements to physical access or tailored programming, we are committed to providing an environment where everyone feels they can participate in cultural experiences.

“But our commitment doesn’t stop there, we also recognise the urgent need to address the environmental challenges we face, and we are determined to play our part in building a more sustainable future.

“Thanks to the generous support of Arts Council England, we can now continue with our journey to towards environmental sustainability, implementing measures to reduce our carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices throughout our organisation.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said: “This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live. It’s particularly important that we’re making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low”.