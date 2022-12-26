Fire service confirm 70-year-old man died after Christmas Eve house fire in South Shields

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 70-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the property.

Crews from South Shields and Hebburn Fire Stations were on scene within six minutes of the 999 call with further support being provided by firefighters from Washington Community Fire Station

The Seton Avenue property

Upon their arrival, firefighters found the property well alight and began to make efforts to extinguish the blaze and stop it spreading to adjoining properties.

Crews entered the house and using breathing apparatus rescued the 70-year-old man from the property. Nobody else was inside the building.

Area manager Phil Clark, of TWFRS, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this victim who has lost his life just hours before Christmas Day.

Tributes left at the property in Seton Avenue

“Our crews were on scene in a matter of minutes, and rescued this man from the burning building, but unfortunately the man was found to have significant injuries.

“Our fire investigation team will be supporting Northumbria Police as they prepare a report for the coroner.

“I want to thank the crews, and our fire control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and we will do everything we can to ensure they have the support they need.

“As with all incidents of this nature, we will be looking to see if anything can be learned that will help us make our communities safer.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.20am on Saturday, December 24, officers were alerted to a house fire on Seton Avenue, in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and sadly a 70-year-old man was found deceased inside. His next of kin have been notified.

“Officers do not believe there to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

