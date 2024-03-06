Hospitality and Hope team up with South Shields FC to host food drive
and live on Freeview channel 276
The South Tyneside food bank and crisis support charity has relaunched its collaboration with South Shields FC to organise a food drive during the club's upcoming game.
The charity has always had a strong relationship with the football club and wanted to reconnect and work together to benefit the community while supporting each other's interests.
As fans enter the arena they'll be encouraged to make a donation of non perishable goods currently in demand including Tinned Food, Custard, Long Life Milk, toiletries and more.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
During the relaunch players and staff posed for photographs, helping to both promote the food drive but also to increase the awareness and importance of volunteering under the hashtag #DoMoreIn24. Hospitality and Hope CEO Peter Maloney, said: "My thanks to Steve Camm, the South Shields FC Foundation and indeed the first team players for their time and support.
"Your support towards the charity and of course the community we love, work and live within is truly appreciated. Great to meet some of the team and hear of their desire to support, and therefore look forwards to a fruitful partnership from here on in." Hospitality and Hope Operations Manager, Wayne Madden, added: "I am thrilled at this collaboration. South Shields FC is a formidable institution and to have them on side for our battle against food insecurity is exactly what we need. We certainly want to show the red card to poverty in South Tyneside!"
The Food Drive will take place on the evening of Tuesday, 12 March at the 1st Cloud Arena, ahead of their home game against Chorley.