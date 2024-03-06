Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Tyneside food bank and crisis support charity has relaunched its collaboration with South Shields FC to organise a food drive during the club's upcoming game.

The charity has always had a strong relationship with the football club and wanted to reconnect and work together to benefit the community while supporting each other's interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As fans enter the arena they'll be encouraged to make a donation of non perishable goods currently in demand including Tinned Food, Custard, Long Life Milk, toiletries and more.

Fans will also be given the chance to make a monetary donation to the charities work if they wish.

Hospitality and Hope team up with South Shields FC for food drive Credit: Wayne Madden/Hospitality and Hope

During the relaunch players and staff posed for photographs, helping to both promote the food drive but also to increase the awareness and importance of volunteering under the hashtag #DoMoreIn24. Hospitality and Hope CEO Peter Maloney, said: "My thanks to Steve Camm, the South Shields FC Foundation and indeed the first team players for their time and support.

READ MORE: South Shields singer to perform his biggest gig

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your support towards the charity and of course the community we love, work and live within is truly appreciated. Great to meet some of the team and hear of their desire to support, and therefore look forwards to a fruitful partnership from here on in." Hospitality and Hope Operations Manager, Wayne Madden, added: "I am thrilled at this collaboration. South Shields FC is a formidable institution and to have them on side for our battle against food insecurity is exactly what we need. We certainly want to show the red card to poverty in South Tyneside!"