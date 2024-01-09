Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are supporting the appeal in aid of Fire Fighters Charity.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is appealing to the public to assist with donations to support the Fire Fighters Charity.

The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to live happier and healthier lives.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the initiative by using its community fire stations across the region as drop off points.

Items that can be donated include:

Adult and children's clothing

Socks

Coats

Paired shoes

Handbags

Linen

Unfortunately bric-a-brac, plastic materials, toys or electrical items can't be accepted.

All donations received will support service users of the charity directly.

Group Manager, Steve Thomas, Head of Prevention and Education at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We work closely with the Fire Fighters Charity on a regional and national basis, and fully support the wonderful work that they do for serving and former firefighters and their families.

“The donation banks are a fantastic way of turning people’s unwanted items in to welcome funding for the charity’s essential programmes and projects. If local residents across Tyne and Wear can spare their surplus objects and wish to donate them then the banks are placed around the region in various locations including at a number of our fire stations.

“The Fire Fighters Charity plays an essential role in the lives of so many people and the donated items will go a long way to ensure that vital work continues to be delivered.”

The Fire Fighters Charity’s Sales Manager, Kevin Biles, added: “On behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, I want to thank Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the residents across Tyne & Wear for supporting our recycling campaign.

“Our clothing banks are on station all year round, but every January we run a ‘Bag It and Bank It’ competition to find the fire station who collects the most clothing throughout January - all to raise vital funds for our charity. Last January alone, across the UK, we saw more than 400 tonnes of unwanted clothing dropped off, raising a huge £96,394. This year, we’d love to hit £100,000 with your help.

“Across 10 fire stations in Tyne & Wear, we have already generated £8,000 in the last 9 months, with over 35 tonnes of clothing being re-diverted away from landfill, so with your help, you can make a real difference.

“Every pound raised goes directly towards supporting fire service personnel and their families across the UK to live healthier and happier."