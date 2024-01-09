A look back at Great North Run 2023 in 18 photos as 2024 ballot opens
Reminiscing of 2023 Great North Run as ballot for 2024 officially opens.
As the ballot for AJ Bell's Great North Run is now open we thought we'd look back at some photos from last year's run.
Last year Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe officially started the race which saw 60,000 participants take part. It marked the last race for athlete Sir Mo Farah before his retirement.
Last year's event marked the hottest on record and ended the day with severe flooding leaving many runners stranded.
This year's run will take place on Sunday, 8 September.
The ballot is open until 10am on Monday 12 February. You can enter the ballot at greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/ Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.
