The ex-hostelry, which has been vacant for several years, was gutted by the blaze, which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.

Crews spent several hours bringing the inferno under control, eventually declaring it “completely extinguished” at about 11.40pm.

The former pub was "well alight" by the time fire crews arrived.

However, fire chiefs were also forced to revisit the scene yesterday (Monday, January 2), following reports of a “small amount of smoke coming from the building”.

It is understood “hot spots” in the wrecked site could continue giving off smoke “over the next couple of days”.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: "At 4.36 on Sunday (January 1), our fire control received a call reporting a fire at a disused pub in Mill Lane, in Whitburn.

An aerial ladder platform from Sunderland's Marley Park Fire Station was needed to bring the blaze under control.

"They deployed our crews to the scene and an appliance from South Shields Community Fire Station was on scene in a matter of minutes.

"Crews from Sunderland Central and Marley Park also later attended the scene.

"They found the former Whitburn Lodge pub well alight and immediately began to try and extinguish the flames.

"In total, six appliances and 22 firefighters attended the incident and eventually were able to bring the fire under control.

At one point more than 20 firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the fire are ongoing but nobody has reportedly been injured at this time.

"We want to thank the quick actions of our Fire Control and operational crews who responded so quickly and prevented the fire from spreading."

TWFRS added: “We can confirm that on Tuesday firefighters re-visited the scene of the recent fire at Whitburn Lodge in Marsden. This was a precautionary measure that the Service sometimes undertakes after an incident of this magnitude.”

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire.

It took firefighters until shortly before midnight on New Year's Day to bring the blaze under control.