Firefighters warn burned out former Whitburn Lodge pub could keep smoking for 'days' as dramatic photos show efforts to tackle New Year's Day blaze
New photos from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have shown the dramatic attempts to extinguish a blaze at the former Whitburn Lodge Pub.
Firefighters were originally called to the derelict site, in Mill Lane, at about 4.30pm on New Year’s Day.
The ex-hostelry, which has been vacant for several years, was gutted by the blaze, which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.
Crews spent several hours bringing the inferno under control, eventually declaring it “completely extinguished” at about 11.40pm.
However, fire chiefs were also forced to revisit the scene yesterday (Monday, January 2), following reports of a “small amount of smoke coming from the building”.
It is understood “hot spots” in the wrecked site could continue giving off smoke “over the next couple of days”.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: "At 4.36 on Sunday (January 1), our fire control received a call reporting a fire at a disused pub in Mill Lane, in Whitburn.
"They deployed our crews to the scene and an appliance from South Shields Community Fire Station was on scene in a matter of minutes.
"Crews from Sunderland Central and Marley Park also later attended the scene.
"They found the former Whitburn Lodge pub well alight and immediately began to try and extinguish the flames.
"In total, six appliances and 22 firefighters attended the incident and eventually were able to bring the fire under control.
"Enquiries into the circumstances around the fire are ongoing but nobody has reportedly been injured at this time.
"We want to thank the quick actions of our Fire Control and operational crews who responded so quickly and prevented the fire from spreading."
TWFRS added: “We can confirm that on Tuesday firefighters re-visited the scene of the recent fire at Whitburn Lodge in Marsden. This was a precautionary measure that the Service sometimes undertakes after an incident of this magnitude.”