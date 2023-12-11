First look at new extra care scheme planned for former Chuter Ede site

Artist impressions have been revealed showing how a new extra care scheme in South Shields could look after its development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The much-needed specialist accommodation, located off Benton Road on the site of the former Chuter Ede school and Community Association, will house 120 one and two-bed apartments, designed to help people with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently.

The scheme will be developed and managed by housing association Karbon Homes, as part of a partnership with South Tyneside Council to help address the lack of specialist, affordable accommodation options in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be able to share these first look artist impressions for the scheme which, if approved, will bring more, much-needed, extra care accommodation to the area.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Artist’s impressions of the new scheme proposed for development on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association

“Our vision for this scheme is to create a place that empowers people with additional care and support needs to live life to the full and brings the local community together.

"Our vision perfectly aligns with the strategies and priorities of South Tyneside Council, which is why this has been such an exciting and successful partnership so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karbon has worked with Tyne and Wear based JDDK Architects to design a scheme which puts the community at its heart.

The scheme is the first to have an integrated Community Hub, alongside a bistro café and multi-use spaces for activities which will be open to the general public and community groups, helping to facilitate community cohesion.

Artist’s impressions of the new scheme proposed for development on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association

The scheme will be the second of three, cutting edge extra care schemes developed by Karbon Homes in partnership with South Tyneside Council, the first being a 96-apartment scheme in Hebburn town centre, which received the go ahead from planners in late September.

Combined, the three schemes will deliver up to 300 new homes for local residents, supporting the Council's ambitions to build strong communities and help people stay well and healthy throughout their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “These images show what promises to be a vibrant development right at the heart of the community.

"It would not only provide much-needed specialist accommodation for adults with care needs but would integrate modern facilities for local people to use.

“This is an exciting opportunity to support people to live independently, reduce social isolation and unite different sections of the community.”

The delivery of all three schemes is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Family pay tribute to loving South Tyneside businessman

The strategic partnership is supporting Karbon to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10 per cent of which will be new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

South Tyneside Council and Karbon Homes will be taking the final plans for the extra care scheme to a public consultation in the new year, before submitting a planning application.