First look at new extra care scheme planned for former Chuter Ede site
Artist impressions have been revealed showing how a new extra care scheme in South Shields could look after its development.
The much-needed specialist accommodation, located off Benton Road on the site of the former Chuter Ede school and Community Association, will house 120 one and two-bed apartments, designed to help people with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently.
The scheme will be developed and managed by housing association Karbon Homes, as part of a partnership with South Tyneside Council to help address the lack of specialist, affordable accommodation options in the borough.
Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be able to share these first look artist impressions for the scheme which, if approved, will bring more, much-needed, extra care accommodation to the area.
“Our vision for this scheme is to create a place that empowers people with additional care and support needs to live life to the full and brings the local community together.
"Our vision perfectly aligns with the strategies and priorities of South Tyneside Council, which is why this has been such an exciting and successful partnership so far.”
Karbon has worked with Tyne and Wear based JDDK Architects to design a scheme which puts the community at its heart.
The scheme is the first to have an integrated Community Hub, alongside a bistro café and multi-use spaces for activities which will be open to the general public and community groups, helping to facilitate community cohesion.
The scheme will be the second of three, cutting edge extra care schemes developed by Karbon Homes in partnership with South Tyneside Council, the first being a 96-apartment scheme in Hebburn town centre, which received the go ahead from planners in late September.
Combined, the three schemes will deliver up to 300 new homes for local residents, supporting the Council's ambitions to build strong communities and help people stay well and healthy throughout their lives.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “These images show what promises to be a vibrant development right at the heart of the community.
"It would not only provide much-needed specialist accommodation for adults with care needs but would integrate modern facilities for local people to use.
“This is an exciting opportunity to support people to live independently, reduce social isolation and unite different sections of the community.”
The delivery of all three schemes is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.
The strategic partnership is supporting Karbon to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10 per cent of which will be new homes for people requiring additional support needs.
South Tyneside Council and Karbon Homes will be taking the final plans for the extra care scheme to a public consultation in the new year, before submitting a planning application.
If given the green light, work would start on site towards the back end of 2024 and take around 24 months to complete.