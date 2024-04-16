Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa – which has been in the ownership of the Adamson family since the 1960s – is one of the region’s most successful, privately owned hotels.

Originally called Belmont Hall and built in the 1820s, since its acquisition by Ramside Estates it has become a destination in its own right – the first choice for visiting celebrities and sporting stars, business travellers and leisure lovers.

And it is marking its anniversary, not by receiving gifts but by giving them – with a present for anyone booking an overnight stay.

The hotel plans to give away hundreds of gifts, from vouchers and Elemis products to spa treatments, festival tickets, bottles of fizz and discounts and treats at its newest dining experience, Charcoa.

Junior suite at Ramside Hall Hotel

To qualify, the visit must take place within 60 days and bookings must be made before 9pm on Saturday 20 April.

The hotel has been a go-to destination for local people throughout the decades, enjoying the dining options and attending the events held at Ramside’s numerous conference and meeting rooms.

Over the years owner John Adamson has invested millions of pounds in the hotel, including the creation of a multi-award winning spa, two championship golf courses, an additional wing of high quality rooms and a number of unique treehouses.

And people are also being encouraged to share their memories of the hotel over the years, with many already recounting Sunday dinners, Christmas Day lunches, wedding receptions and festive parties.

He said: “Over the years we’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors and we know that Ramside has a very special place in the hearts of many people.

“We’ve already seen people sharing the celebrations and events that they’ve enjoyed at the hotel and so many of them have been part of the Ramside family for decades.

“We are very proud of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa which has been the flagship property of Ramside Estates and that so many people have been on this exciting journey with us.

“It’s a huge achievement to have been part of the North East hospitality scene for 60 years and we look forward to welcoming everyone during this very special year.”

To receive a free gift on arrival, visits must be booked via https://secure.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk/convert/site/Ramside%20Hall%20Hotel%20Golf%20and%20Spa/en/rate/77987396.html?partya=0&noerr= and terms and conditions apply.