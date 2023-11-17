FLANNELS Metrocentre brings a ground-breaking fashion and beauty experience to the North of England, continuing FLANNELS’ pioneering elevation of UK retail.

Frasers Group plc has opened the doors to FLANNELS’ fourth flagship store as it continues with its pioneering expansion journey, bringing luxury destinations to new markets.

Heading back to its Northern roots, FLANNELS has opened a modern and dynamic 50,000 sq. ft store in Gateshead’s Metrocentre.

This store boasts an expansive new luxury fashion edit housing a wide portfolio of brands, including the iconic, Tom Ford, Dolce&Gabbana, Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Vivienne Westwood and contemporary brands Amiri, and Palm Angels.

In addition, FLANNELS Metrocentre will be the first regional store to boast its new home and gifting offering, featuring the likes of Versace, Off-White, Assouline, Jonathan Adler, Pols Potten and more.

Inside the new FLANNELS store Credit: Joas Souza

Pulling back the curtain on the beauty industry, quite literally, FLANNELS Metrocentre will play host to an unrivalled edit of leading beauty names such as Dior, Chanel, Creed, and Dolce&Gabbana Beauty - which is making its first bricks-and-mortar FLANNELS debut revealing a never been seen before design.

Making movements towards elevated premium and luxury beauty, the flagship also features Burberry and Moncler’s first-ever fragrance counters in the FLANNELS Beauty portfolio, as well as the Gen-Z hero brand Kylie Cosmetics which is taking the UK market by storm.

Additionally, skincare lovers can experience the Dermalogica Skin Room, offering treatments tailored to their needs.

Marking its fourth flagship store opening, FLANNELS continues to evolve and unveil new additions to create a fully immersive and inspiring store.

The Beauty playground features FLANNELS’ leading Beauty ‘Changing Rooms’ - a space where you can test and trial products alone, without being observed by other customers or staff.

Inside the new FLANNELS store Credit: Joas Souza

Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin will be taking residency in one of the Beauty Changing rooms on a permanent basis.

David Epstein, Managing Director of Premium and Luxury at Frasers Group comments: “As we draw a close to another strong year at FLANNELS, we’re excited to expand and bring the FLANNELS luxury experience to Metrocentre.

"The scale, proposition and brand offering to be discovered at FLANNELS is unrivalled - with fashion, beauty, and home in one destination.

"This flagship store marks another milestone moment for the business, as we continue to bring the ultimate luxury, fashion and streetwear experience to new audiences.”

At the heart of the beauty hall, the iconic Beauty Bar comes to life, with an incomparable line-up throughout the year, including Dolce&Gabbana Beauty and Creed residencies in December.