Former council car park warning after yet more drivers hit with fines.

A disabled pensioner has been left 'furious' after getting slapped with £100 fine for parking her car in South Shields.

Jane Watson, a blue badge holder, parked her car at Garden Lane, Waterloo Square Retail Park in South Shields. It's something she says she has always done, without any previous issues, while shopping at B&M.

What seemed to be a normal shopping trip on October 15, soon turned sour with Jane returning to her vehicle to find she'd been issued with a penalty notice.

She was ordered to pay £100, reduced to £60 if paid within two weeks.

Garden Lane car park is now managed by Euro Car Parks, a private company. Photo: Google Maps.

The fine was issued as Jane had not got a ticket from the pay machine. She was, however, in a disabled bay and clearly displaying her blue badge in the vehicle.

This complaint is one of many received by South Shields residents recently, with a number reaching out to the Gazette to express their anger both at the current and former custodians of the car park.

Like many others have professed, Jane was not aware that South Tyneside Council no longer managed the car park when she parked there.

She was also unaware disabled users now have to pay for parking. She claims the signage at the car park was not clear.

The 78-year-old said: "I always use this car park when I come here and hadn't noticed any changes and I'm sure hundreds of other people won't have either.

"If there had been clear signage I would have paid for the parking.

"It's now put me off coming out in case I park somewhere and end up with another fine."

Jane contested the fine but Euro Car Parks who now manage the site stated that it had to be paid due to parking for disabled people no longer being free under their management.

The situation has caused her a huge amount stress as she is worried what will happen if she doesn't pay the fine but believes she is not in the wrong and wants to make other blue badge holders aware of the changes.

A spokesperson for the Council commented: “Although Garden Lane Car Park is not council-owned land, the Council has carried out parking enforcement on behalf of the land agents representing the private Waterloo Square shopping development.

“This arrangement was terminated from 10 September 2023 following instruction from the land agents exercising their powers to change their enforcement operator.

“As a result, the Council removed all machines and signs, with the land agents bringing in a private operator to enforce their car park going forward.

“As the car park is no longer under Council enforcement, any enquiries should now be directed to the land agent and Euro Car Parks.”