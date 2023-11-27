The Run Eat Sleep Charity Christmas Fun run returns on Sunday 3 December in aid of Key to Life Foodbank.

Organisers are calling on festive runners to take part and support struggling South Tyneside residents battling the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The event, a highlight of South Tyneside’s festive season, takes place on The Dragon (Bents Park Recreation Ground) at South Shields seafront from 9am, on Sunday, 3 December.

There is a marked 1km route for children and families, along with beginners, plus the usual 5km route for regular runners.

Participants can choose to run, jog, walk, or push a buggy, but must arrive at the park dressed in fun festive gear such as a Santa hat or Christmas jumper. Furry friends on a short lead are welcome too!

RES Charity Xmas Fun Run credit David Lockney 1.JPG

Those wishing to participate are asked to bring along either a food or toiletry item on the day as their ‘entry fee’ which will be donated to Key to Life.

Most urgently needed items at the foodbank include cereal; long-life milk; tinned custard/rice pudding; tinned fruit and vegetables; tinned meat & fish; tinned soup; instant type snack meals; pasta/curry sauces; bottles of juice; Christmas fare/festive packaged treats and confectionary; toothpaste; toilet rolls; shower gel; baby items; washing powder and cleaning products.

Foodbank donations should be dropped off to the Run Eat Sleep team on the morning of the run between 8-8.45am at their registration tables on The Dragon - car parking available along Bents Park Road.

Alternatively, runners can make a cash donation on the day or donate directly to the charity online, by cheque, by BACS or by text - for full details of ways to support the charity this Christmas: keycommunity.org.uk/christmasappeal/

Luke Adams, Run Eat Sleep-South Shields founder, said: “Our annual Christmas Fun Run is a really fun way for people in South Tyneside to come together to mark the start of the festive season, enjoy the atmosphere and support a brilliant local charity.”

Jo Benham Brown, Business Development and Communities Manager at Key said: “The RES Christmas Fun Run is a great event for runners, joggers, and walkers of all abilities. We are hoping that lots of people in our community will brave the cold and lace up their trainers to join us for what promises to be another enjoyable event.

“Christmas is always our busiest time of the year but with diminishing stocks at a time of unprecedented demand, we anticipate that more people than ever will need our help this year. Those who sign up to run will be helping to ensure we have enough produce to distribute to the most vulnerable in our community.”

For any Christmas Run related enquiries please email [email protected]

For more information about Run Eat Sleep-South Shields visit runeatsleep.co.uk. or see their Facebook page (@RESsouthshields).