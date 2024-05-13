Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public is encouraged to show their support for the fun day.

A South Tyneside kids football team is inviting the public along to its family fun day as it aims to raise funds for the squad.

Boldon Colts Madrid FC is a five-a-side squad made up of six year olds who currently play as a development side before joining the Russell Foster League next season.

As the club is self-funded moving to the league means more money will be have to be spent of things like home and away kits, training kits, facility hire, and any other equipment.

To help combat some of the funds, a family fun day has been set up over the summer.

The fun day will feature a range of stalls and entertainment including face painting, bouncy castles, soak the coach, character visits and more.

Club Secretary, Kayla Aspinall said: “We have funding from JR Roofing for the training kits and BR Roofing for the home kits this season but we have to fund everything else ourselves from league fees to facility hire so we rely on donations.

“Things like the fun day help the club financially and other things that the boys have got organised.”

The team’s man of the match is sponsored by Baked By Mel who provides treats for the boys every game is will be sponsoring rain jackets.

The boys took part in a sponsored walk over the weekend from Marsden Grotto to Marine Park in South Shields to help raise funds for the club.

Boldon Colts Madrid FC’s family fun day takes place on Sunday, 23 June at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare from 12pm until 4pm. Entry is fee but individual charges apply.

There is still space for more stalls at the event, anyone interested in hosting a stall contact Kayla by emailing [email protected]