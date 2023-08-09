Free family fun continues this month as part of This is South Tyneside Festival

The festival – which began in June with live music at Sandhaven Amphitheatre - extends right through to September.

And organisers have lined up everything from outdoor live music performances and theatre shows to school holiday activities for children – all completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The borough’s parks will be the setting for a series of community events this month with some of the region's finest brass bands, local artists, children's entertainers and family-friendly plays.

Among those to look out for are ‘The Little Prince’ – a play curated by the Customs House at North Marine Park and Hebburn Fountains Park, while Punch & Judy from Kendrick, and magic and balloons from Mr & Mrs Merlin can be enjoyed at Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn and North Marine Park, South Shields.

The Jenn Cherene Duo and Dean Clark will perform at Harton Quays Park (next to the Customs House) along with The Good The Bad and The Chumsy and guests and a return visit from Into the Spotlight. The Felling Band will perform at West Park, Jarrow.

And Tree Stump Theatre will present Billie and the Emerald Crystal at North Marine Park, Hebburn Fountains Park, Harton Quays Park, West Park, Jarrow and Cornthwaite Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month Saturdays are for sing alongs with local bands playing some all-time favourites in the Victorian bandstand at South Marine Park between 2pm and 4pm.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Entertainment at the amphitheatre

City Road Survivors will take to the stage on Saturday 12 August, followed by Barely Human on 19 August and Guilty Pleasures on Saturday 2 September.

Due to weather affecting some of the events, Four Worried Men are now due to perform on Saturday 9 September and Cat’s Night Out perform on Saturday 26 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the ever-popular Sunday afternoon brass band concerts are also set to continue right through August, between 2pm and 4pm at Sandhaven Amphitheatre, on the promenade beside the beach.

Houghton Brass Band will perform on 13 August, followed by Westoe Brass Band on 20 August and Off Key Music on Sun 27 August.

There’s plenty of summer fun for younger holidaymakers, too, with free fun, games and activities with a host of performers and entertainers at the Amphitheatre every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon until 24 August, from 2-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said the programme, “offers something for everyone.”

“We’ve got an abundance of home grown talent giving live music and theatre performances, “she said, “along with games and activities to ensure youngsters have the best summer ever here in South Tyneside.”