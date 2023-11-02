Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The call comes ahead of Number Confidence Week, which runs from 6 - 10 November, hosted by the charity National Numeracy which promotes the importance of numeracy and "everyday maths".

The Council's employment and skills provider, South Tyneside Works, runs free 'Multiply' courses to help adults improve their maths skills.

Anyone aged 19 and over and who does not have a GCSE Grade C (or equivalent) in maths can apply for one of the courses.

The courses are suitable for beginners and for those who want to build on the foundations of their maths knowledge.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "It's a sad fact of life that half the adult population in the UK struggle with numbers in some way and many of us have negative feelings about numbers that go back to our school days.

"How we feel about numbers impacts how we use them. By improving your numeracy skills, you can learn to budget better, unlock job opportunities and help your children with their homework."

She added: "There are courses to help you with numbers in everyday life, others for those looking to progress in their jobs and courses for parents who want to learn how to help their children. My advice to anyone struggling with numbers is to use Number Confidence Week as a springboard to make a difference and sign up to a course straight away."