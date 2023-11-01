Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once again Stan Yanetta pulled it out the bag as he hosted his annual Halloween display for the public.

For a number of years Stan Yanetta of Stan's Autos along with the help of friend Richie Ames have been staging a show for Halloween outside of Stan's home which has got bigger and better each year and has always been a hit with the public. The display in Heaton Gardens, South Shields attracts people all across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spooky scenes at the Halloween display

Not only does Stan put on show stopping performance for visitors but also has buckets on display raising money for charity.

This year the event helps raised funds Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together (SURT) and Great North Dog Walk.

Over two nights crowds flooded to Stan's to see what was on display this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds were filled with frights from some of the decorations, whilst the famous Ghostbusters car was on display and Stan stomped around in his custom built T-Rex costume.

SURT took to social media to thank Stan and Omar Ames who was also hosting a display to raise funds for the charity.

"What a SPOOKTACULAR night for our community Stans Autos and Omar Ames have been raising funds for SURT whilst entertaining local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We attended both events which were absolutely amazing and full of Halloween community spirit!

"We would like to thank every community member who attended, your support really makes the difference."