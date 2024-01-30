Fresh plea for help in finding a missing man who was last seen in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police have issued a flesh plea to members of the public for help in finding missing Roy Johnson, who was last seen in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers launched an investigation into his disappearance and inquiries to locate him have been going.

Police have carried out a full review of CCTV footage and they have confirmed that Roy was last sighted on CCTV in the Temple Park Road area at around 10.53pm on Saturday, January 20.

However, there has been no further confirmed sightings of Roy since this time.

Police are appealing for help in locating Roy Johnson, who was last seen in South Shields.

Roy is described as a white man, around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last known to be wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat.

Officers have stated that he is understood to have links to the Kenton area of Newcastle, as well as the Hebburn and Jarrow areas.

Northumbria Police is asking members of the public to review any CCTV or dashcam footage, as well as checking their gardens or outhouses in the hopes of finding Roy.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Roy Johnson's welfare.

Detective Inspector Kate Murray said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing in a bid to find Roy since he was reported missing more than one week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, those enquiries have not yet led us to find him – therefore, I am continuing to appeal to members of the community, particularly in Newcastle and South Tyneside, for their help.

“We now know that Roy was captured on CCTV in the Temple Park Road area of South Shields, shortly after he was seen on Harton Lane.

“We also believe Roy could be dressed in the same clothing he is pictured as wearing on the CCTV image and his photograph.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would urge people to check any CCTV or dashcam footage they might have access to – and also to please check gardens and outhouses in case he has gotten lost or collapsed.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove really valuable to our search.”