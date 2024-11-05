Friends of Hebburn Cemetery unveil impressive hand-knitted Remembrance display

A group of volunteers have unveiled their Remembrance display at Hebburn Cemetery.

The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have showcased their annual display ahead of this year’s Remembrance weekend.

This year’s display features a hand-knitted soldier holding a wreath standing in a field of poppies as he goes to pay tribute to his fallen comrades, who are marked by six hand-knitted helmets on crosses.

John Stewart, a founder member and chairman of the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery group, has paid tribute to the team of volunteers for their efforts in putting the Remembrance display together.

He said: “The soldier has been hand-knitted by the volunteers and it is really nice to see.

“We only put it out on Sunday (November 3) and it has already been visited by a couple of hundred people.

“As well as the soldier in the field of poppies, there will also be big projectors coming this Friday and Saturday (November 8 and 9) between 5pm and 6.30pm to project poppies onto the church in the cemetery - which everyone is welcome to come along and see.

“The volunteers have worked really hard, the solider looks amazing and a lot of hard work has gone into that alone.

“The Duke of Edinburgh kids that we have helping out at the cemetery have been fantastic as well as South Tyneside Council for the support that they give us.”

The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery always go above and beyond to make sure that the site is prepared for the Remembrance weekend.

Hebburn Cemetery plays a big role in South Tyneside’s Remembrance services, with one being held this year at the HMS Kelly Grave on Sunday, November 10.