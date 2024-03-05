Community back fundraiser to purchase new work van for Hebburn Helps
A fundraiser has been set up to help the Hebburn Helps team purchase a new van to continue carrying out vital work.
The Hebburn Helps team have had the same van for the last six years but unfortunately due to too many repairs required it isn't feasible to fix the van.
With the van now off the road it puts enormous pressure on staff as the vehicle is used for picking up deliveries and dropping essentials off within the community.
The team help support the community through its food bank, clothes bank. pet bank and more with so many people relying on their services.
In a bid to help the team get the van back on the road, resident Chelsie Jade Haynes set up an online fundraiser.
She said: "I don’t have much to help in ways of time and money myself so I like to help in other ways that I can.
"Plus Angie does amazing things for the community so it’s great to give back to her."
Angie Comerford is grateful for Chelsie for setting up the cause and thinking of the charity during their hour of need.
She said: "We do need the van. The amount of pick ups and drop offs and the amount of people that benefit from Hebburn's little helper is massive.
"Anything at all that anyone can help with would be absolutely fantastic." It is hoped £2,000 can be raised to help purchase another van so the team can continue their crucial work.
To donate to the cause visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-get-hebburn-helps-a-new-van