A new indoor play area for dogs in South Shields town centre is proving to be a hit with owners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new indoor play area 'Maverick Madhouse' has only been open a couple of weeks and has already attracted many dogs and their owners.

The business is ran by Kate Dinning who also operates her pet supply business 'Milo and Co' on the ground floor of the building on 13 Ocean Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play area is named after her Cocker Spaniel, Maverick whilst the pet business is named after her Cocker Spaniel x Lakeland Terrier, Milo.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Iris posing at Maverick's Madhouse

Inside the play area there a range of toys for dogs to play with, a ball pit, an agility course and disco lights for owners to enjoy a boogie with their dogs.

As there was nothing similar in the area Kate wanted to create a play area for dogs that was indoors for bad weather but also a space for dogs to play in an enclosed area who can't be let off their leads outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As there was plenty of space in the building Kate decided to utilise the space and open Maverick's Madhouse on the top floor meaning the two businesses could be under one roof.

She said: "I've had great feedback from those that have used it so far. Both the owners and the dogs love it and so do my dogs.

"It has also helped bring in customers to Milo and Co as people have been booking the play area not knowing the shop was here so it's been a great boost for both businesses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad