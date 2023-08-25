Fundraiser launched to help two talented gymnasts compete in European championships

Jessica Hodgson, 12 and Keira Redford, 16 are an acrobatic gymnastics pair from South Tyneside Gymnastics Club and have been in a partnership for nearly two years training six days a week.

The girls have shown they have a real talent for acrobatic gymnastics as they always put a lot of hard work into training and taking part in competitions.

This year the girls competed at the English Championships where they won the gold medal gaining the title of English champions before going on to compete at the British championships where they won a gold medal and gained the title of British Champions.

Talented acrobatic gymnasts Jessica and Keira

Jessica, of South Shields and Keira, of Washington have been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships in October which will take place in Bulgaria with the hope of returning home with a medal.

However acrobatic gymnastics is self funded which means the families need to fund for them to go. Their kit alone costs nearly £1100. as well as funding for travel, accommodation and their living expenses while in Bulgaria for the week.

The families have set up a funding page in a bid to help the girls raise as much money as possible to take part in the competition.

Jessica's mum Michelle Robinson said: "We believe Jessica and Keira have as much chance as any of the other countries who will be competing against them. They work hard, training 6 days a week and their aim is always to compete at their best ability.

"We are unbelievably proud of how much Jessica has achieved so far with her gymnastics, and she continues to aim higher! Herself and Keira dedicate a lot of their time to the sport and they have so much drive and determination for it.

"They have an amazing relationship with each other which helps them be able to work together effectively. They also have fantastic supportive relationships with their coach Oli and the other coaches they work with. These relationships are helping the girls grow to their full potential."