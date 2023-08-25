There's been further success across South Tyneside as pupils at Mortimer Community College achieve a great set of GCSE results.

More than 63 per cent of students across the borough achieved grades 9 – 4 in both English and Maths – a rise of 2.7 per cent on last year’s figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Simon Hignett is pleased with the results achieved by his pupils.

He said: "A huge congratulations to all of our Year 11 students who have obtained an excellent set of results.

"Against a national picture of results falling, at Mortimer, we have seen the reverse and further improvement in students achieving grades 9-5 in English and Maths.

"Over the last 5 years, all students have been through unbelievably testing times, with their early secondary years impacted severely by the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Pupils at Mortimer Community College celebrating GCSE results

"It is to their huge credit that Year 11 have come through and are now ready to embark on the next stage of their life.

"The results demonstrate the continued upward trend of standards at Mortimer, whilst also reflecting the hard work and support of staff and families, who I would like to thank for their amazing efforts.

"We are all proud of our departing Year 11 students and everyone at Mortimer wishes them the very best for the future. Take care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils from the school shared their joy over their results.

Theo Whickham: “Really happy with my English and Maths."

Sasha Jackson: “Amazed with my grades, got what I needed for next course.”

Sahib Basra: “Yes, I'm happy and over the moon with business.”