A 'merry' time set for Hebburn Christmas event as fundraiser target is smashed for a real life reindeer
The target has been met to provide a real life reindeer for the children to meet.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Christmas event is set to bring joy to children with the chance to meet Santa and his real life reindeer thanks to a fundraising.
Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps was determined to give the children a real Christmas experience with a visit from a reindeer.
However after looking into the idea the cost of hiring a reindeer was hundreds of pounds.
Angie was determined to bring the idea to life and set herself a challenge to run 50 miles before December, 1 in a bid to raise funds to hire the reindeer.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
In a short space of time of setting up the 'Running for a Reindeer' cause the target of £500 has been smashed with still two weeks to go until the challenge is over.
Angie said: "I honestly can't believe the support you have all given me for this challenge.
"I'm forever grateful and the kids who are going to benefit from this will be too."
"It's going to be absolutely amazing so huge thank you to everyone that has donated. I never expected to reach the target that fast."
Now enough money has been raised Santa will visit The Den next door to Hebburn Helps which is being turned into a grotto alongside his very own Rudolph.
The extra money raised will be spent on providing treats for children on the day.
Santa and Rudolph will greet children on Saturday, 2 December from 12pm.
Donations for the cause are still being accepted and can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-for-a-rudolph