Further strike action planned for Tyne Coast College next week due to 'unfair pay'
The work force will be out on strike again next week as they demand 'fair' pay.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 100 staff at Tyne Coast College at both the South Shields and Wallsend sites were out on strike earlier this month over disputes over low pay.
Staff will be on the picket line again as a second strike day is due to take place on Monday, 23 October.
Tyne Coast College stands third in the league table for the biggest gap between chief executive pay and staff.
College management also recently informed University and College Union (UCU) that it intended to give notice to four members of staff.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The college has been involved in controversy recently as it suddenly announced the closure of a key part of its provision, the sixth form at Queen Alexandra College.
UCU regional support official Jon Bryan said: “We had asked for a response to our legitimate claims for fair pay, but the college did not reply to our repeated calls and refused to meet us for 12 weeks.
"When they finally met us, they simply told us that they had no money, had closed off the accounts, and could not make any commitments on pay for the current year.
"Staff, students, and the local community will not be happy about the college’s refusal to take concerns about our pay seriously, as we head for more disruption at the college.
"When the cost to the college of the Chief Executive is over a quarter of a million pounds, questions are being asked about the governance of the college and whether it has its priorities right.”