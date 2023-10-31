Geoff Thompson heading South Shields FC Movember campaign
Players and staff at the club will be growing their facial hair to support the charity.
South Shields FC is proudly supporting this year’s Movember initiative – with their chairman leading by example.
The men’s health charity is taking on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer with hundreds of projects around the country.
The most common of them is the growing of moustaches, which is something Mariners players including Luke James and Tom Broadbent will be attempting during the month of November, as will members of club staff at 1st Cloud Arena.
Also taking part is club chairman Geoff Thompson, and this is a cause particularly close to his heart.
Thompson was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year after routine tests, and credits his promising recovery with the disease being caught early.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
He said: “This time last year, I thought I was fit and healthy and had no signs whatsoever of any diseases or any ailments.
“I went to the doctor’s for the first time in six years, had a routine blood test and cutting a long story short, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“I think I’ve been lucky because it was caught early, and that’s certainly the message that all of the medics have given me. Getting it tested early and caught early is so important.
“I had surgery in the spring and am still being monitored and checked, but because it was caught early, I think I’ve been quite lucky. I’ve got everything crossed but so far, so good.
“It’s important to try to raise awareness, and it’s great that the football club is supporting this year’s Movember campaign.
“We’re trying to encourage awareness and get people involved, so please get behind this if you can.”
Donations towards the club’s fundraising efforts can be made through the team’s Movember page.