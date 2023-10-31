Geoff Thompson heading South Shields FC Movember campaign

Geoff Thompson recently announced that he has put South Shields FC up for sale. Photo: Kevin Wilson.

South Shields FC is proudly supporting this year’s Movember initiative – with their chairman leading by example.

The men’s health charity is taking on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer with hundreds of projects around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common of them is the growing of moustaches, which is something Mariners players including Luke James and Tom Broadbent will be attempting during the month of November, as will members of club staff at 1st Cloud Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also taking part is club chairman Geoff Thompson, and this is a cause particularly close to his heart.

Thompson was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year after routine tests, and credits his promising recovery with the disease being caught early.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This time last year, I thought I was fit and healthy and had no signs whatsoever of any diseases or any ailments.

“I went to the doctor’s for the first time in six years, had a routine blood test and cutting a long story short, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I think I’ve been lucky because it was caught early, and that’s certainly the message that all of the medics have given me. Getting it tested early and caught early is so important.

“I had surgery in the spring and am still being monitored and checked, but because it was caught early, I think I’ve been quite lucky. I’ve got everything crossed but so far, so good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to try to raise awareness, and it’s great that the football club is supporting this year’s Movember campaign.

“We’re trying to encourage awareness and get people involved, so please get behind this if you can.”