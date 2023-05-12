Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby reveals lip filler regret

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has recently revealed her regrets in getting lip filler throughout the years, branding them “awful” and “ridiculous”.

The 32-year-old reality star who shot to fame after joining the original cast of Geordie Shore back in 2011, has had on-off appearances on the show, her most recent being in Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series which aired on MTV last year.

Charlotte has recently become a first-time parent alongside her boyfriend Jake Ankers, which was one of the factors in her decision to have her lip filler dissolved.

The star has recently spoken about her decision to remove her lip filler on various platforms such as her social media pages, YouTube channel and podcast Charlotte Crosby Always On.

In her YouTube video, which was titled ‘Getting my LIP FILLER DISSOLVED (SHOCKED)’, the TV star took her subscribers to her dissolving appointment. In the video she also explained that her lips had swelled during pregnancy, which was one of the reasons she had taken the decision to have them dissolved.

Speaking on her podcast, which is produced by Nova Podcasts, Charlotte explained: “I did not get my lips dissolved because of trolls. Because quite frankly, I’ve been trolled for so long about them, and I did not care.”

She continued: “I absolutely love my lips, but it got to the point after pregnancy they had swelled a lot. Like in pregnancy, you have a lot of water retention. Everything swells. You know your ankles, your face, your wrists, your fingers, your toes. Like everything swells in pregnancy.”

Since getting her lip filler dissolved, fans of the reality star have complimented her on her “natural” look.