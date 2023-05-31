Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby shares emotional post on ‘best stage’ of her life

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby, who shot to fame on Newcastle based MTV series, Geordie Shore, has shared an emotional post on Instagram, dedicated to her loved ones.

The 33-year-old from Sunderland took to the social media platform, where she has an impressive following of 8.7 million to share the collection of images, alongside a heartfelt caption.

The Instagram post, which was uploaded yesterday, (Tuesday, May 30) was a carousel of images, mostly consisting of family snaps and highlights from her professional career.

The first image in the carousel was of Charlotte’s mam Letita, sharing a cuddle with her granddaughter (Charlotte’s child), Alba Jean. This was the first of many adorable family snaps, as other images included Charlotte’s boyfriend Jake Ankers, and many more of her baby girl with other family members.

Photos of Charlotte’s professional life were also shared, with focus on her fashion work. An image of herself with In The Style founder Adam Frisby and his fiance Jamie Corbett who Charlotte has worked closely with over the years, was included. The photo caught the attention of Charlotte’s followers, as the reality star was naked in the image, with flower emojis protecting her modesty.

There was also an image of Charlotte and her mam in the warehouse of Charlotte’s fashion brand Pepper Girls Club. Camera and TV equipment could be seen in the photo, as Charlotte filmed her own reality series, Charlotte In Sunderland last year.

Charlotte Crosby filming for Charlotte in Sunderland

Charlotte captioned the post: “This truly is the best stage of my life ❤️With only the best most special people in it ❤️I love you all immensely ❤️”

The post was commented on by fans of Charlotte and her boyfriend, Jake who wrote: “What a time to be alive ❤️😍”