The girls are seeing huge success in grassroots football.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boldon Girls Blues U8s have taken the footballing world by storm thanks to their coach, a former Newcastle player.

The team only formed a year ago and have seen huge success in such a short space of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls are coached by Remie Streete who signed professional for Newcastle United in 2011 on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on his 17th birthday.

Remie who also started out at grassroots football at Boldon was keen to coach the girls as his daughter was showing an interest in football and the club were eager to create a girls team for that age group.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Boldon Girls Blues U8s

He said: "I just wanted to give something back to the club I started at and as girls football is on the rise I wanted to help these girls kickstart their footballing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm here to coach them to help them become better players and excel in the game."

The girls initially stated off in the U7s Russell Foster League which they went on to win earlier this year.

This season they made the move up to play a year older as girls U9 in the Russell Foster League Premier Division and also play in the boys Durham U8s League on a Sunday.

READ MORE: Pub's donations made a difference to youngsters this Christmas During the summer the girls took part in a number of tournaments and won them all including:

U8 Girls 1st Cup Middlesborough

U9 Rutherford Girls

U8 Girls Grassroots

U8 Pro-motiv8 boys

U9 Girls Football Festival

U9 Girls North East Skills Remie's partner Natalie Lawrence and mother to their daughter said: "Some of these girls have gone from never kicking a ball to winning tournaments and playing against boys and girls older than them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have so much passion and determination. We definitely have some future Lionnesses in the making."

To follow the team's journey visit their social media pages: